Letter: No More Huckleberry Deals-Transparency Must Exist

Coming from Illinois, I’ve heard of lots of shady deals. The Pima County-Chuck Huckleberry shenanigans takes the cake. Who gets sick leave as a consultant? Why didn’t the entire county board know about the contract which was to run through 2025? A $500 month car allowance? Continuing his current salary which exceeds every county manager’s (over $290,000 annually) in the nation, who put that idea forth? What consultant gets paid sick leave? Or has a huge retirement AND medical plan? All this upon the benefits Huckleberry’s pension provides.

Had it not been for local media uncovering this, no one save a few board members and the Chuck Huckleberry family would have known about this deal.

Come clean, Pima County board members. Those responsible for wasting our hard earned tax money should resign immediately— and not be rehired at same salary with same benefits.

Chuck Huckleberry should return every dime Pima County paid him from July 5, 2021 through April 5, 2022. Every single dime.

Dr Pamela Farris

Oro Valley

Comments may be used in print.

