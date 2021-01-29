 Skip to main content
Letter: No More Illusion of Voter Privacy
Goodbye voter privacy! Thanks to Trump and Karen Fann, my ballot has been read more than the Sunday sports section. Where does Fann get the right to receive the ballot machines and copies of all the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 general election? Didn't Trump already try to disenfranchise all Democratic voters by checking each ballot individually and no voter fraud was found? Fann and the GOP think Maricopa's audit won't be sufficient and they must do this over again. I've been assured that my identity will be protected. My name is ON my ballot and I've signed it! How is this kept secret when the plan is to compare signatures with ballots? Fann claims she wants to correct any "little" error so it doesn't happen again! Sure. That's her agenda . She will create problems with her lack of knowledge. She'll invent problems where none exist! The pride of being an American voter was our vote was private. We are no better than a dictatorship!

Barbara Mongan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

