Letter: No More Partisanship with the AG

280 votes are the difference in us having Kris Mayes as our next Attorney General.

Attorney General Mayes has done an excellent job in her first days in office. We are already seeing the power of the Attorney General’s office to lead constructive and focused conversations on how to best provide justice, economic equity, and opportunities for hardworking families across Arizona.

Last administration, we saw many pointless lawsuits from the AG’s office that were a waste of time and our taxpayer dollars. Time and time again, Brnovich would drag Arizona into some pointless and politically charged immigration or tech lawsuit to impress his supporters.

We want to see consistent efforts to address consumer protection issues, reasonable and humane immigration solutions, and leadership that is not sidetracked by every viral headline on Fox News or from Truth Social.

Attorney General Mayes has already positioned herself to be a champion for reproductive rights, voting rights, and responsible consumer protection laws that do not harm our local economy.

Seth Chalmers

West side