 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No More Partisanship with the AG

  • Comments

280 votes are the difference in us having Kris Mayes as our next Attorney General.

Attorney General Mayes has done an excellent job in her first days in office. We are already seeing the power of the Attorney General’s office to lead constructive and focused conversations on how to best provide justice, economic equity, and opportunities for hardworking families across Arizona.

Last administration, we saw many pointless lawsuits from the AG’s office that were a waste of time and our taxpayer dollars. Time and time again, Brnovich would drag Arizona into some pointless and politically charged immigration or tech lawsuit to impress his supporters.

We want to see consistent efforts to address consumer protection issues, reasonable and humane immigration solutions, and leadership that is not sidetracked by every viral headline on Fox News or from Truth Social.

People are also reading…

Attorney General Mayes has already positioned herself to be a champion for reproductive rights, voting rights, and responsible consumer protection laws that do not harm our local economy.

Seth Chalmers

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Traffic control

Letter: Traffic control

Driving in Tucson is perilous. Speeding is rampant and red light running a danger that increases with speed.

Letter: Arizona's Shame

Letter: Arizona's Shame

I breathed a slight sigh of relief when many of the 2020 election deniers were defeated in Arizona's mid-terms. At least our state wouldn't co…

Letter: Make Arizona Great Again

Letter: Make Arizona Great Again

It is reassuring to know that our Arizona legislators are striving to Make Arizona Great Again. As Arizona is one of the lowest ranked states …

Letter: Why the surprise?

Letter: Why the surprise?

There were three Letters to the Editor in today's (January 16, 2023) paper that spoke about the disgust, disappointment and surprise at the 3 …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News