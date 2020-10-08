 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No More Students on UA Campus
View Comments

Letter: No More Students on UA Campus

On October 5th, the University of Arizona released plans to resume more in person classes in the upcoming week. This would entail bringing 2,500 more students on campus. The leadership at UA should not bring more students on campus, they have just barely regained control from the outbreaks we have been seeing since school began in August. Adding more students into the equation will only increase the risk for transmission and further harm the greater Tucson community. It is impossible to separate UA from the Tucson community and selfish for the university leadership to put the financial interests of the school over the health of Tucson. As more students contract the virus, they will continue to spread the virus throughout Tucson as they grocery shop, go downtown and exercise in public, etc. It is naive to think we have beaten the virus and disappointing to see how the UA leadership continues to act as though we have. Hannah Scott is a Master in Public Health student at UA.

Hannah Scott

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: 2020 Election

I am a refugee. First from the Democrat party and second, from the Republican party. I have been a registered Independent as a party of one fo…

Local-issues

Letter: pedestrians

There has got to be something done about the streets of Tucson when it becomes to pedestrians. Every day you hear about some one getting kille…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News