Letter: No More Students on UA Campus

On October 5th, the University of Arizona released plans to resume more in person classes in the upcoming week. This would entail bringing 2,500 more students on campus. The leadership at UA should not bring more students on campus, they have just barely regained control from the outbreaks we have been seeing since school began in August. Adding more students into the equation will only increase the risk for transmission and further harm the greater Tucson community. It is impossible to separate UA from the Tucson community and selfish for the university leadership to put the financial interests of the school over the health of Tucson. As more students contract the virus, they will continue to spread the virus throughout Tucson as they grocery shop, go downtown and exercise in public, etc. It is naive to think we have beaten the virus and disappointing to see how the UA leadership continues to act as though we have. Hannah Scott is a Master in Public Health student at UA.
Hannah Scott
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!