Letter: No more target shooting on National Forests

Re: the June 28 article "Gun club still seeking permit from Forest Service for range."
Sunday's article included an apt description of sanctioned shooting ranges as orderly spaces for learning about gun safety. A shooting range may be a good idea but it won't solve the problem. The rogue shooting galleries spread out over the area have contaminated the land and created an environment that is unsafe for families and the many people who already feel at risk to be out on national forest lands. Banning target shooting on urban national forests is the only way to stop people looking for a lawless experience to shoot guns at things that explode. If the Bighorn fire, the pandemic, and the Black Lives Matter movement is teaching our community nothing else, it's that we must be acting in an era of collective care and recovery, not singular selfish desire.
Amy Harwood
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
