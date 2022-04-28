Letter: No more tax

Editor of the star:

I understand that Chuck Huckleberry is a nice guy, but I'm stunned by

the muted response to his essentially stealing hundreds of thousands of

dollars of taxpayer money. One supervisor amusingly wrote that we

learned a lesson. The only lesson is that the taxpayers get the shaft.

He'd really learn a lesson if we took the money out of supervisor pay

for screwing up.

It's like the lesson we learned when we voted for a five-year sales tax

(approx $140/resident/year) to fix roads only to find that the roads are

apparently not any better. Now they're asking us to renew the sales tax

for 10 years. Not surprisingly, the new tax is endorsed by many

corporations that essentially don't pay sales tax.

I hope that voters will apply lessons they've learned when they vote

against the new tax.

John Kromko, Treasurer, Pima Assn. of Taxpayers

Downtown

