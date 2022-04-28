 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No more tax

  • Comments

Editor of the star:

I understand that Chuck Huckleberry is a nice guy, but I'm stunned by

the muted response to his essentially stealing hundreds of thousands of

dollars of taxpayer money. One supervisor amusingly wrote that we

learned a lesson. The only lesson is that the taxpayers get the shaft.

He'd really learn a lesson if we took the money out of supervisor pay

for screwing up.

It's like the lesson we learned when we voted for a five-year sales tax

(approx $140/resident/year) to fix roads only to find that the roads are

apparently not any better. Now they're asking us to renew the sales tax

for 10 years. Not surprisingly, the new tax is endorsed by many

corporations that essentially don't pay sales tax.

People are also reading…

I hope that voters will apply lessons they've learned when they vote

against the new tax.

John Kromko, Treasurer, Pima Assn. of Taxpayers

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News