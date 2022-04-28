Letter: No more tax

Editor of the star:
I understand that Chuck Huckleberry is a nice guy, but I'm stunned by
the muted response to his essentially stealing hundreds of thousands of
dollars of taxpayer money. One supervisor amusingly wrote that we
learned a lesson. The only lesson is that the taxpayers get the shaft.
He'd really learn a lesson if we took the money out of supervisor pay
for screwing up.
It's like the lesson we learned when we voted for a five-year sales tax
(approx $140/resident/year) to fix roads only to find that the roads are
apparently not any better. Now they're asking us to renew the sales tax
for 10 years. Not surprisingly, the new tax is endorsed by many
corporations that essentially don't pay sales tax.
People are also reading…
I hope that voters will apply lessons they've learned when they vote
against the new tax.
John Kromko, Treasurer, Pima Assn. of Taxpayers
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.