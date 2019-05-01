Thanks for your informative and thorough coverage of proposed Interstate 11 routes. One alternative not mentioned is ABSOLUTELY the cheapest, least environmentally destructive, least congestive, simplest and easiest: set up congestion fees for thru trucks on I-10 operating between 7am and 7pm. Nighttime hours could be free.
The technology is ubiquitous on toll roads everywhere. The only major cost is keeping the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales open overnight, something that would decrease congestion at this very busy border crossing during the day, allowing border agents to process autos and pedestrians much more quickly.
Truckers could easily adapt to this and enjoy the open road during the night, logging more and cheaper miles. The Avra Valley, Desert Museum, and Saguaro Park West could remain unmolested. And the BILLIONS of dollars could be diverted for needed road repairs.
What have I missed? Greedy landowners, developers, road contractors, car dealers, oil companies perhaps, for whom any road is a good road. Is this 'alternative' too sensible?
Steve Johnston
West side
