Letter: No Need To Reinvent Bail Reform
In reply to Laura Conover, Chris Magnus and Chris Nanos and their excellent column on the need for reducing or eliminating cash bail, I would share my experience and offer a suggestion for a resource. I worked in the DC system in the 70s and 80s running a program in their system where essentially no cash bail existed. Defendants were interviewed, interview information verified, and a report generated for the IA judge before the IA. Judges had seriously good information upon which to decide on either release on recognizance, third party supervision release or preventive detention (such in the case described by Conover, Magnus and Nanos). Our system had a 98% return to court rate and a very low rate of crimes by releasees. And its still working today.. Ths system generated an institute for helping local authorities implement the learning from it called The Pretrial Justice Institute. Give it a try. It works!

Chuck Barrett

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

