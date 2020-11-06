 Skip to main content
Letter: No new Covid-19 funds for restaurants
It’s a bad idea to petition the federal government to bail out Arizona restaurants, as proposed in the Oct. 24 issue, “Act now to save Tucson’s treasured local restaurants.” It might save some jobs (not all), but as we’ve seen from past U.S. bailouts, many of the industries failed to return to sufficiently rejuvenate the economy.

The federal government’s money comes from our tax dollars. When Covid-19 economic relief money is distributed, either our taxes rise, or we receive less in services and support.

We and our federal government are already close to $27 trillion in debt. Clearly, we can’t continue to ask for more to sustain small businesses.

The scare tactic of saying restaurants and bars will close forever is baseless. It’s basic economic logic: when customer demand returns, these welcome locations will open again. Some will be our appreciated old favorites, while others will be new.

Kathleen Vandervoet

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

