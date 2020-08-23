Letter: No “No “Whopping” tax increase if Proposition 210 passes

I nearly choked on my dry toast this morning when I read in this newspaper that Governor Ducey opposes Proposition 210, the Invest in Education initiative, because it would impose a “whopping” tax increase on Arizona’s wealthiest people. Really? The proposed additional 3.5% tax on individual incomes above $250,000 and couples’ incomes above $500,000 means, for example, that individuals earning $500,000 and couples earning $1,000,000 would pay about $8,500 more in state income tax than they would have otherwise paid. A “whopping” tax increase?
Hardly. This increased amount of dollars, when matched with the paltry amount presently paid per pupil to educate our children (about $5000 per student, ranking Arizona the third lowest paying state), would help to bring us closer to the national average for funding per pupil. The tax increase of $700 per month paid by some of our wealthiest residents equals the amount they pay monthly for their minimum food and drink assessment at their private country clubs.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!