Letter: No on 411

I’m voting no on proposition 411 because it’s got the ratio of repairs to roads, 80%, to bike and pedestrian improvements, 20%, backwards. We need better mass transit services and ways to move around without single user cars. It’s literally killing life as we know it to persist with these 20th century habits. We need 15-minute service on all routes, 7 days a week, from 5am to midnight. There’s no good reason to not increase the street car service. We need less roads. The worse they get the better. Traffic calming, Tucson-style.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

