Mere pages prior to her argument, the Earth Week column proclaims this: "Types of severe weather that hit the nation once every 82 days in the 1980s are now occurring slightly more than once every two weeks." That violent weather is occurring over 6 times more frequently than it was 30 years ago, it should be clear that no document crafted today involving climate change will be relevant 27 years from now. Or maybe even a decade from now.