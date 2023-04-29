The ballot for Prop 412 was a surprise in the mail, so I tried to learn more about it. I did some internet research and discovered that approximately 97 cents of the $1 per month (for 25 years) increase would go to bury new power lines for a few neighborhoods and the U of A. I question why those property owners directly benefiting from this are not assessed for that benefit. I have also seen vague promises that the rest of the money will be used toward climate action initiatives. What are the specifics of these and how much does each initiative cost? I say no to 412. Renegotiate with TEP, ask TEP and the affected neighborhoods to take on more of the cost of burying lines that improves their property values directly, be specific about what climate initiatives will be addressed and how much each will cost.