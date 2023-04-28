I’ve read with interest the Guest Opinions against and for Prop 412 and with no citizen or group pro or con statements on the ballot to decode the legalese of the Franchise Agreement I’m heeding the advice of one of those Guest Opinions and following the money.

TEP apparently has what amounts to no “skin in the game.” TEP customers in the region have nothing but skin in the game. All the Guest Opinions share one thing in common: we have to expect more from our leaders to mitigate climate change. TEP has the money, the City doesn’t. TEP negotiates these franchise agreements all over the place probably multiple times a year. The City does it once every 25 years. It just doesn’t pass the smell test.