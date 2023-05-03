Proposition 412 is a prime example of the collusion of corporate interests and political elites. If our city government was serious about improving the environment and the public good in Tucson, they would stop supporting projects which widen our socio-economic divide.

City ratepayers should not be saddled with the cost of underground power lines that only serve to increase property values for already predominantly wealthy homeowners. These property owners should be paying increased rates for TEP’s increased services. Also, given existing city ordinances, TEP was aware of codes, and could have budgeted to pay for these ‘underground’ lines themselves.

Government is subsidizing TEP and the "underground coalition" by passing off these ‘undergrounding’ costs to ALL ratepayers, the majority of whom, gain nothing but increased fees. Passage of proposition 412 will lead to increased profits for TEP, increase property values for wealthy homeowners, and increased energy bills for middle and low-income families. I’m voting “NO” to ensure TEP and the "underground coalition" pay their fair share.

Joshua Reilly

North side