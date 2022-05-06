Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition 411,” a regressive sales tax hurting those who can least afford it, while the City of Tucson continues to provide millions in tax brakes for developers (their campaign contributors) through GPLET and other programs. Proponents of 411 claim it will not raise taxes, but voters should not be fooled: a NO vote will lower the sales taxes and provide relief for most residents.
Five years ago City Manager Mike Ortega stated: “we need to think hard about diversification of our revenue streams and to move beyond the sales tax.” If the voters of Tucson keep acquiescing to such unreasonable demands the “hard thinking” may never start.
Vote NO on Proposition 411.
Scott D Egan
Barrio Hollywood
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.