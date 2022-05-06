 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No on Prop 411

  • Comments

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition 411,” a regressive sales tax hurting those who can least afford it, while the City of Tucson continues to provide millions in tax brakes for developers (their campaign contributors) through GPLET and other programs. Proponents of 411 claim it will not raise taxes, but voters should not be fooled: a NO vote will lower the sales taxes and provide relief for most residents.

Five years ago City Manager Mike Ortega stated: “we need to think hard about diversification of our revenue streams and to move beyond the sales tax.” If the voters of Tucson keep acquiescing to such unreasonable demands the “hard thinking” may never start.

Vote NO on Proposition 411.

Scott D Egan

Barrio Hollywood

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Part of No

I am beyond frustrated with our Republican-led legislature. Governor Ducey likes to brag about his 5.8-billion-dollar slush fund, as if that’s…

Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she pro…

Letter: Transgender Legislation

I was in grade school in the late 1950s when being left handed was considered to be abnormal. If a child picked up a pencil with their left ha…

Letter: Do us no harm

At best we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least we expect them to do us no harm. …

Letter: Library access / HB 2439

The only thing this bill will do is reduce the number of librarians in schools. As a retired school librarian for 17 years; I never had parent…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News