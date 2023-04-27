Ballots are out for the special election for Tucson Proposition 412 this May. The bill includes a renewal of the Tucson-TEP Franchise agreement and a new 25 year fee (tax) on every household in the City of Tucson (CoT) for “Environmental Resiliency” uses. I urge everyone to vote NO to this new tax. The Franchise Agreement expires in 2025 so it can be voted on as a standalone measure in a future election. The new fee has several problems. Firstly, it is a regressive tax on middle and poorer citizens that are struggling with inflation and increasing costs. Secondly, the fee money will be used as a CoT-TEP fund for their preferred environmental projects including “road diets”, lane reductions, 15 minute (from home) driving restriction zones. The goal is to reduce travel and use buses. Several of these measures failed in Los Angeles and increased pedestrian and bicycling accidents. Get more information at 412facts.com and vote NO.