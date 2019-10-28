Proposition 205 is a risky and unnecessary thing. There is no legal status in the United States of "sanctuary city." We have a Constitution and laws which provide that while local law cannot contradict Federal law, local law enforcement cannot be compelled to assist in enforcement of strictly Federal statutes, like immigration law. States and cities are barred from having their own immigration laws. In practice, a sanctuary city is one in which local authorities do not assist Federal immigration authorities as a matter of policy - Mayors and Police Chiefs have this authority already and do not need an ordinance to do what Proposition 205 mandates. However, to make a political event out of what is essentially a cosmetic change invites attack from both Congress and the Administration. This declaration will result in real losses in both tourism and Federal funding, and the ordinance will be tied up in court for years. There is no point in enacting an illegal ordinance. Just be a "sanctuary city", without enacting the title.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.