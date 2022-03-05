 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No on the Rosemont Mine
Letter: No on the Rosemont Mine

Re: the march 1 letter "Yes on the Rosemont Mine."

The writer could not have been more misguided. He suggests that we should mine our own copper to not be dependent on China and Russia, when in fact, the mined copper will most likely be shipped to China for refinement. We already have many copper mines in Arizona, with others planned, but only three copper smelters still exist in the United States and they are all operating near capacity. It is almost inevitable that most, if not all, Rosemont copper will be shipped overseas. There will be little benefit, even economic, to the local economy since the mine is foreign-owned and the profits will leave the area, and the local employment of miners and others will actually be rather low, while the local cost, environmental and otherwise, will be extremely high.

Paul Reese

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

