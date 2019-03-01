Time for the weather service to re-calibrate their temperature sensors. As revealed by the emergence of home weather stations throughout the region (Wunderground, for example), not only are the vast majority reporting colder overnight lows, the disparity from the official low is increasing. The temps might indeed be increasing at the airport where the localized heat island is no doubt growing, but don't generalize it for the rest of us. A forecast for mid-30s lows is a sure sign to cover those outdoor plants, as many of us know.
Brad Becker
Midtown
