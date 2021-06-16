Letter: No politics - this time

Coronavirus kept us in for over a year. Now, an unprecedented heat wave will do the same. We can’t go out, so we find ourselves on the computer or watching T.V.
We believed signing up for cable would give us some entertainment if we wanted to veg out. Cable networks run nothing but reruns. Why do the various cable channels, i.e., AMC, BET, FREE, FX, IFC, SYFY, PARAMOUNT, TCM, USA, et al, play the same movies, ad nausea? Movies are rotated between channels. One evening, two channels played the same movie at the same time.
I’ve seen all the Indiana Jones, Marvel films, Little Mermaids, Godfathers, Legally Blondes, Topkapis, Scarlet Letters, Ghostbusters (both genders), Godzillas, Apes, Grown Ups, Bridesmaids, CoCos, Bohemians, Jack Reachers, Fast & Furious’, Captain America’s, Bodyguards, Lethal Weapons. Enough already!
If we go to sports, we see reruns of 1988 boxing matches or old 1950 baseball; games. Even LIFETIME repeats old Rizzoli and Isles…every night.
Married at First Sight is pretty good.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
