 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No politics - this time
View Comments

Letter: No politics - this time

  • Comments

Coronavirus kept us in for over a year. Now, an unprecedented heat wave will do the same. We can’t go out, so we find ourselves on the computer or watching T.V.

We believed signing up for cable would give us some entertainment if we wanted to veg out. Cable networks run nothing but reruns. Why do the various cable channels, i.e., AMC, BET, FREE, FX, IFC, SYFY, PARAMOUNT, TCM, USA, et al, play the same movies, ad nausea? Movies are rotated between channels. One evening, two channels played the same movie at the same time.

I’ve seen all the Indiana Jones, Marvel films, Little Mermaids, Godfathers, Legally Blondes, Topkapis, Scarlet Letters, Ghostbusters (both genders), Godzillas, Apes, Grown Ups, Bridesmaids, CoCos, Bohemians, Jack Reachers, Fast & Furious’, Captain America’s, Bodyguards, Lethal Weapons. Enough already!

If we go to sports, we see reruns of 1988 boxing matches or old 1950 baseball; games. Even LIFETIME repeats old Rizzoli and Isles…every night.

Married at First Sight is pretty good.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our Water Tucson

As a Ward 6 City Council candidate who is passionate about innovative policy-making that meaningfully prioritizes sustainability and equity, I…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News