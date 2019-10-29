I am the son of immigrants and I see no upside and only downsides to Prop 205 for our community. It would do nothing to fix our broken national immigration system, and won’t provide any new protections for immigrants. Prop 205 would make our whole community less safe and cause us to lose resources. If it passes there will be unintended consequences which will hurt all of us in the region. Let’s join together in saying NO to Prop 205. Our community’s future depends on it!
Manuel Davila
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.