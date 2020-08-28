 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No postage required for mail-in ballots in Arizona
View Comments

Letter: No postage required for mail-in ballots in Arizona

There has been erroneous information in the press and on social media about returning your early ballot.

Per the Pima County Recorder's website: If you mail back your ballot within the United States by regular mail, early voting costs you nothing. NO STAMP IS REQUIRED. The Recorder’s Office pays the first-class postage on mailed-in ballots.

If you mail the ballot from outside the United States or choose to use express mail, overnight delivery or certified mail to return the ballot, you will have to pay the cost of the additional services.

More FAQ about voting are addressed on the Pima County Recorder’s website.

I encourage you get your information from primary sources.

GREER WARREN, Democratic Precinct Committee person in LD10, Pct 107

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News