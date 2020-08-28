Letter: No postage required for mail-in ballots in Arizona

There has been erroneous information in the press and on social media about returning your early ballot.
Per the Pima County Recorder's website: If you mail back your ballot within the United States by regular mail, early voting costs you nothing. NO STAMP IS REQUIRED. The Recorder’s Office pays the first-class postage on mailed-in ballots.
If you mail the ballot from outside the United States or choose to use express mail, overnight delivery or certified mail to return the ballot, you will have to pay the cost of the additional services.
More FAQ about voting are addressed on the Pima County Recorder’s website.
I encourage you get your information from primary sources.
GREER WARREN, Democratic Precinct Committee person in LD10, Pct 107
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
