Letter: No pro-choice Republican candidates and no anti-choice Democratic candidates.

I looked at the websites of the candidates of districts 17 and 18. There were 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. Of the Republicans 8 said they were anti-choice. Of the Democrats 8 said they were pro-choice. Two candidates of each party did not state a position. No candidate had a position in opposition to their party's platform.

Any Republican who said they were pro-choice and any Democrat that said they were anti-choice would not get elected. In our party primaries it the hard core party members that vote and they will expect every candidate to stick to their parties platform. If we had an open primary system we could have candidates that could have diverse positions and appeal to both parties. That would be how we could elect more moderate candidates and in this decisive world we need more moderate candidates.