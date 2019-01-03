Re: the Jan. 2 article "Initiative: AZ seniors would not pay taxes on homes."
Seniors are the wealthiest segment of society, yet someone wants to push for property tax breaks for them. This is morally unacceptable. I will urge everyone to vote against such an initiative. Young families struggling and working hard to raise their kids should not have to pay higher taxes just to give another handout to a wealthier segment of society.
Gerald Peters
Marana
