Last year on this page, I asserted that by now President Trump would be fighting off formal criminal and financial conspiracy charges. He is. And that prosecutors would be examining his corporate and foundation tax records. They are. We’ve learned he offered a $50 million-dollar penthouse, in the proposed Trump Moscow tower, to Putin. Wow!
I incorrectly alleged the Republican Congress would dump the Trump. They callously stood in line like lummox for midterm elections and were scythed down by 40 new Democrats seizing absolute, pivotal control of the House of Representatives. I’ll warrant that 2019 will produce munificent indictments, more copious and expansive than 2018, as Mueller zeroes in on target Trump. His family, aka “unindicted co-conspirators,” will be charged with felonious conduct. The Trumps are christened a New York City crime family with The Donald as the Don.
So, here’s my New Year elegy: Humpty Dumpty, “aka Individual 1,” fell off the wall. It was a big fall. He tried to stall, and he looked small. Then began the call, "liar, liar pants on fire." All of Dumpty’s horses and men couldn’t stop the recall. Now the bell tolls with gall. It tolls for thee Mr. Dumpty.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.