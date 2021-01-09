 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No Raise for Chuck Huckelberry
View Comments

Letter: No Raise for Chuck Huckelberry

I read with interest that Chuck Huckelberry wants a raise after they laid off 75% of the Field Engineering department in 2019. I was one of the people laid off so they could save money. Pima County doesn't have much of a Field Engineering department anymore. The Material lab has testing machinery that hasn't been used because there is no one left to run it anymore and I believe the lab has lost it's accreditation. Most survey jobs need an outside contract, and some of the remaining people have left. So we all got laid off to save money. Now Chuck wants a raise. We lay people off just so we can pay management better. When Chuck wants a raise, he should remember the price paid by other employees to make it possible.

Joseph Olexa

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Support the zoo

Yes, the zoo expansion will remove some green space from Reid Park. However, we humans have removed a ton more green space and suitable habita…

Local-issues

Letter: Invest in Ed

Governor Ducey continues his march to defy the will of the voters by opposing the voter-approved Invest in Education initiative. Presumably, h…

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News