Letter: No Raise for Chuck Huckelberry

I read with interest that Chuck Huckelberry wants a raise after they laid off 75% of the Field Engineering department in 2019. I was one of the people laid off so they could save money. Pima County doesn't have much of a Field Engineering department anymore. The Material lab has testing machinery that hasn't been used because there is no one left to run it anymore and I believe the lab has lost it's accreditation. Most survey jobs need an outside contract, and some of the remaining people have left. So we all got laid off to save money. Now Chuck wants a raise. We lay people off just so we can pay management better. When Chuck wants a raise, he should remember the price paid by other employees to make it possible.
Joseph Olexa
Northwest side
