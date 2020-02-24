Letter: No refuge from guns anywhere
Proposed Senate Bill 1664 would hold state and local governments, schools, churches, and whomever else "strictly liable" for anyone injured in a gun-free zone. We all know that this will pass, because the NRA will spend whatever is needed to push guns out there even further. So I propose this: Anyone held responsible for an "accidental" shooting of a bystander or innocent person in the same zone is also held "strictly liable" under the same terms. You want to carry a gun everywhere? Then be prepared to take full responsibility if you use it.

Michael Carson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

