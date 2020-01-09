Letter: No Rezoning for Houghton Reserve

Meritage Homes is trying to rezone the area east of Houghton Road between Broadway and Speedway. The requested zoning would allow 243 houses on 99 acres, as compared to the current zoning that would allow 30 houses. This is a totally unacceptable change in the zoning classification. If the city allows this type of rezoning, what do zoning regulations actually mean? The requested zoning is completely out of keeping with the surrounding neighborhoods, would decimate natural vegetation, and negatively affect wildlife.
As a Tucson resident, I treasure the natural beauty of our area and feel fortunate to live here. Zoning regulations should help to preserve that environment while making good use of available land. The proposed rezoning is entirely contrary to that purpose.
Kathryn Stewart
East side
