Letter: No Rezoning for Houghton Reserve
View Comments

Letter: No Rezoning for Houghton Reserve

Meritage Homes is trying to rezone the area east of Houghton Road between Broadway and Speedway. The requested zoning would allow 243 houses on 99 acres, as compared to the current zoning that would allow 30 houses. This is a totally unacceptable change in the zoning classification. If the city allows this type of rezoning, what do zoning regulations actually mean? The requested zoning is completely out of keeping with the surrounding neighborhoods, would decimate natural vegetation, and negatively affect wildlife.

As a Tucson resident, I treasure the natural beauty of our area and feel fortunate to live here. Zoning regulations should help to preserve that environment while making good use of available land. The proposed rezoning is entirely contrary to that purpose.

Kathryn Stewart

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News