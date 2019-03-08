It is too bad Tucson City Council members didn't research e-scooters in other cities. San Diego has had a ton of problems. There have even been serious injuries to both riders and pedestrians. Lawsuits have been filed. Citizen groups have been active trying to get them removed. The problems they have created for individuals with disabilities is enormous. San Diego regrets their decision. Is the revenue really worth the problems?
Sharlene Ornelas
East side
