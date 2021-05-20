Letter: No secret ballots in Maricopa County

The sham audit underway by partisans hired by Republicans in the state Senate continues to tear at the fabric of democracy. It's become a national spectacle as a vehicle for those pushing seditionist lies about Trump winning the election.
Before reviewing ANY ballots, Cyber Ninjas were accosting voters in their homes. Now they have access to every ballot and voter address, who knows what use they will make of this information? Did you tell people you voted for Trump? Biden? Cyber Ninjas know if that is true.
Sen. Fann swears voters targeted for visits won't be "protected classes." No, just residents of precincts with higher than usual turnout -- i.e.: minority districts. Who does she think she's fooling? Would you discuss your vote with some T-shirted stranger who says "trust me?"
I'd like to see the feds charge the whole complicit crew with tampering with a federal election.
Karen Owsowitz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.