Letter: No surprise for rise in COVID cases

Corona virus infections rising in Arizona is no surprise to me. I have personally observed the following. Three weeks ago on a Sunday I had to pick up an order at a Lowes on the east side. In the pick-up line, everyone wore a mask and practiced social distancing but on the main floor a majority of a large crowd wore no masks and were not socially distancing. Last week I stopped at an Albertsons on the west side where a majority were wearing masks but many paid no attention to the arrows signifying one-way traffic in the aisles thereby ignoring social distancing. This week I went to a Food City to pick up a prescription on the west side and face masks were a minority and no one seemed to observe the aisle restrictions. We are in for a long hard battle against this virus in Arizona
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
