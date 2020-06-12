Letter: No surprise for rise in COVID cases
View Comments

Letter: No surprise for rise in COVID cases

Corona virus infections rising in Arizona is no surprise to me. I have personally observed the following. Three weeks ago on a Sunday I had to pick up an order at a Lowes on the east side. In the pick-up line, everyone wore a mask and practiced social distancing but on the main floor a majority of a large crowd wore no masks and were not socially distancing. Last week I stopped at an Albertsons on the west side where a majority were wearing masks but many paid no attention to the arrows signifying one-way traffic in the aisles thereby ignoring social distancing. This week I went to a Food City to pick up a prescription on the west side and face masks were a minority and no one seemed to observe the aisle restrictions. We are in for a long hard battle against this virus in Arizona

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News