Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every single day. Fine. Since they want to opt out from helping repair our decimated education system, they should be prevented from benefiting from it either. That means they should be prevented from receiving anything from anyone who has received an education in the system they are unwilling to help, which is essentially everyone. It's too late to carry this to its full conclusion, since they have already benefited from growing up in a society built on educated people, but that can't be helped. Every single person depends completely on an educated citizenry every single day - regardless of whether or not they ever had children themselves - and it's high time we talked about, and treated publicly funded education as the absolute essential that is it.
Camille Guice
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.