Letter: No Tax on Groceries

Thanks, Annette McPheeters, for reminding Arizonans that there is a ‘no tax on groceries law’ in the state. There is a story about that fact.

In 1975 Sister Clare Dunn, CSJ, won election to the Arizona House of Representatives. One of 100 bills she and aide, Sister Judith Lovchic, CSJ, wrote offered tax relief through no tax on groceries. Her bill was repeatedly denied until Democrat John Kromko won election and threatened a statewide ballot initiative, which would have passed. Republican Burton Barr, then Arizona House Majority Leader of the Legislature, intervened, concidering the bill’s impact on Phoenix.

The compromise? Tucson has no tax on groceries, Phoenix continues an off-and-on grocery tax, and rural communities choose to tax or not; most, if not all, prefer the income.

Keri Lake is either uninformed or disingenuous in her sudden campaign promise to initiate a law that already exists that has lowered tax on the poor for decades.

Norah Booth

East side