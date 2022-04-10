Letter: No Tax on Guns for My Health

I am not feeling all warm and fuzzy about some Arizona Legislators wanting to exempt the sales of firearms, ammunition and firearm safety equipment from state and local sales taxes. They are doing this “for my safety” according to Dave Kopp, a lobbyist with AZ Citizens Defense League. He testified that guns and ammunition are in the same category as health and safety products. Well, that’s a surprise! The Gun Violence Archives have statistics for AZ: for 2022 first 3 months we have 112 gun deaths, 2 mass shootings and 12 officer deaths or injuries. That doesn’t sound like my health and safety will be enhanced with more guns in hands at reduced cost. But Cheryl Todd, AZ Coordinator for DC Project gun rights group makes it sound like now she can feed the kids since she won’t have to pay tax on her guns and ammo. What a Mom! Our Arizona Legislators are again spending our dollars to waste time and energy on harmful bills.