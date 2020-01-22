Letter: No taxes for police officers from Jan. 18 2020
Ha! Most if not all of the career policemen wanted to be in that profession, Nobody forced them to be police. I don’t understand giving them a tax break just as I don’t understand not taxing military retires. They, like police, chose those professions themselves. Nobody said this is your sacrifice for your country. Let’s face it, it was some other reason far from country patriotism that made them chose those professions.

If you want to give someone a tax break then give it to the thousands of people who were forced into the service to save this country from whatever our leaders thought was threatening us. These people did not chose the profession of going to war. They were forced into it via the draft.

Besides if nobody is taxed then who is going to pay for all the things that need to be paid for?

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

