Letter: No taxes for putting your life on the line? Yes!!
Letter: No taxes for putting your life on the line? Yes!!

Governor Ducey wants to eliminate state income taxes for those who have “…put their lives on the line”. He feels that “…government shouldn’t be taxing their service…it should be honoring their service…”. As a fully-retired career police officer, I couldn’t agree more. Anyone who goes out every day, for an entire career, and regularly puts their life on the line, should be entitled to the state’s current retiree tax exemption (or proposed elimination) and the proposed elimination of fees for state licenses. I fully support the Governor’s most recent targeted tax cut proposal and look forward to his (and the legislature's) applying that proposal equally to ALL those who have chosen to publically serve (and risk their lives for) the jurisdictions and citizens of this country.

John Babiarz

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

