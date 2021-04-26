 Skip to main content
Letter: No Thanks
Letter: No Thanks

Re: the April 23 article "Abortion bill passes."

With no thanks to the Republican-led Arizona Legislature, and unless Gov. Doug Ducey rejects the measure, pregnant women carrying genetically abnormal fetuses will now be banned from having abortions. In addition, doctors who perform abortions will be charged with felonies. If enacted into law, women will bear the brunt of this new restriction, forced to birth and care for children with limited prognosis for an independent life of their own.

Republican legislators appeal to our collective emotions: Save the baby! But where is the passion for life once a child is born? Throughout a medically-challenged child's life (often with multiple surgeries/interventions/medications) and again at the end of the mother's natural life, who will take care of these severely disabled children/adults? Where is that discussion?

I'll believe your passion is real when you do more for children after they are born than before they are born.

Ashley Sweeney

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

