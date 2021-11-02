 Skip to main content
Letter: No to 206
Letter: No to 206

Tony Fines letter to the editor 10/31/2021, The writer references New Jersey’s recent minimum wage increase. New Jersey voters approved a raise to $12 an hour. Good for New Jersey, however, not so simple. Tucson is already $12.15 an hour. Comparing a similar size city to Tucson, Newark New Jersey, cost of living in Newark is calculated at 28.3% higher than Tucson. Mr. Fines says we can do better. I say we are already doing better. I cannot think of a worse time to raise minimum wage. This would impact primarily locally owned small Tucson businesses attempting to rebound from this 1 1/2 year pandemic filled with anti-business restrictions. Tucson must become more business friendly! Why not revisit this issue in a year or two. No to 206.

Robert Snellstrom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

