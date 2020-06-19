Letter: No to defunding TPD

I am a firm believer in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. What I cannot support, is the ‘Defund Police’ movement when it relates to TPD.
For more than three years now, I have been a volunteer role player for TPD. I have helped in the training of recruits, regular officers (AOT), police sergeants and SWAT officers. I have been a homeless person, mentally ill, drunk, both a domestic violence victim and perpetrator, a witness, a protester, a gun shot victim and suicidal. The training of TPD recruits and officers is extensive. Unfortunately, over the last year, I have seen a reduction of AOT training due to budget concerns.
The vast majority of TPD officers that I have meet and trained with, love their jobs. I have also come to realize that there are not enough officers on the TPD force to do the job that everyone wants to do. Defunding TPD will not help that situation. There are other ways to accomplish what the 'Defund Police' movement wants to accomplish.
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
