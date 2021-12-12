 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No to Finchem
View Comments

Letter: No to Finchem

  • Comments

The Tucson Weekly's December 2-9 cover headlined “Mark Finchem’s Scary Past and Dangerous Future,” followed by the subheading “This lawmaker should not be Arizona’s next Secretary of State.” I couldn’t agree more with the article writer, Jake Dean. Providing the reader with Finchem's life before moving to Arizona, Dean moves methodically through “Finchem's behavior, legislative history, and conspiracy consumption.” Nicely phrased. He details involvement with the Oath Keepers and support for the “Unite the Right" Charleston rally in 2017. Noting Finchem's conspiratorial beliefs about COVID-19 and vaccines, Dean includes financial donors with far-right affiliations. Looking at legislator Finchem, Mr. Dean cites HB 2002 advocating extreme, mandatory restrictions on educators, and a 2016 bill giving Arizona legislators ability to ignore executive orders and more, just a few of Finchem's top legislative hits. Ending with the logical extension that Finchem's record should remove him as a viable choice for Secretary of State for Arizona, Jake Dean delineates the travesty and Arizona embarrassment that is Mark Finchem.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News