To the Editor:

An out-of-state developer wants to build a gated, market-rate high-rise apartment complex on the vacant lot at the southwest corner of Broadway and Rosemont. The adjacent neighborhood, Rosemont West, where I live, is composed of 700 single-family, single-story homes. The complex would be 10 times the density of the neighborhood and significantly increase traffic on Broadway and Rosemont. Its tall buildings would block mountain views.

The zoning examiner denied the developer’s application for rezoning. The developer has appealed to the Mayor and Council.

I urge Mayor and Council to deny the appeal. Tucson’s critical need is for affordable housing. The empty lot offers an opportunity for creative housing, including tiny houses and alternative building materials like straw bale, that would be compatible with the neighborhood. Instead of an eyesore, the lot could become a showplace.

Kitty Reeve

Midtown