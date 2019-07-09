I say No to the "blue route" through Avra Valley for the proposed I-11. The harm it will cause is heartbreaking. The wildlife, the homeowners, the Ironwood National Monument, Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum the list goes on. The harm to Tucson is my greatest fear. Tucson suffered through that expansion of I-10 for 3 years back in late 2000's. It takes a long time for a business to recoup loses from construction like that and Thankfully Tucson is back on the growth path. We have an updated I-10 use that "orange route" instead of building a "bypass" around Tucson which will only stop our growth and move the growth West.
Christina Early
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.