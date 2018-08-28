Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
Its so nice that Amber Smith is telling us what needs to be done with our state and the environment. Let me guess how much she makes per year,
I bet it has a lot of zeroes. Tucson needs new blood with guts and courage — when will we start thinking of our children's future? — not more mining with the same old destruction and ruining of our environment.
Out with the old and in with new sane leaders I say! We are not listening to her and her cronies from Canada about how great open pit mining is.
Arizonans value and love the scenic Santa Ritas much more than an open pit with short-term benefits.
Geoffrey Bland
South Tucson
