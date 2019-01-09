Re: the Jan. 6 guest column "Why Southern Arizona needs the Rosemont Mine."
Mr. Assenmacher and Mr. Grinnell are for mining in our Santa Rita mountains to pay themselves and the Canadians to ruin them forever.
So, will they then be moving to Canada away from the huge open scar in the mountains? Perhaps they may build a home on Route 83 near what is now known as the scenic pullout?
Have they hiked in the Santa Rita Mountains? Do they see the canyons, the hills, the sunrises and sunsets that will forever be erased by this open pit mine? If they get out of the office and away from their accounting books, do they see bobcat, coyote, deer, birds and more in the open hills? The mine is a temporary opportunity for them. The ruination and poisoning of the area is forever for us.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
