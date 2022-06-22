 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No to Vince Leach

  • Comments

I am one of the citizens of southeast Tucson that was moved into the new District 17 of the state legislature. That means that Vince Leach will likely be by my new state senator next year. He does not represent anything that I think is important. He does not support democratic choice, personal rights and opportunity for everyone. He actively fights against the rights of women, people of color, immigrants, asylum seekers, public school students, LGBT, and poor and disabled taxpayers who need health care. Leach appeals to people's fears and hate, which gets him a lot of attention, so he stays stay in office. He pushes Trump's Big Lie about voter fraud and makes it harder for us to vote and submit petitions. He protects dark money contributors. When I become his constituent, he will be incapable of representing my interests and values.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Letter: Republican Political Ads

Unfortunately I have come to expect Republican political ads to sell fear. This year they are all telling me that we are overrun by undocument…

Letter: Re: Vulnerable Power Grid

The electrical outage on the West Side lasted only four hours and was not life-threatening as your 84 year old letter writer surmised. Initial…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News