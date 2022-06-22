Letter: No to Vince Leach

I am one of the citizens of southeast Tucson that was moved into the new District 17 of the state legislature. That means that Vince Leach will likely be by my new state senator next year. He does not represent anything that I think is important. He does not support democratic choice, personal rights and opportunity for everyone. He actively fights against the rights of women, people of color, immigrants, asylum seekers, public school students, LGBT, and poor and disabled taxpayers who need health care. Leach appeals to people's fears and hate, which gets him a lot of attention, so he stays stay in office. He pushes Trump's Big Lie about voter fraud and makes it harder for us to vote and submit petitions. He protects dark money contributors. When I become his constituent, he will be incapable of representing my interests and values.