Re: the Nov. 25 article "County voters really don't care much about roads."
Tim Steller cited the recent defeat of Pop. 463 to allow for bonds for road maintenance in his column. It seems his observation might be off. Voters have voted in favor of road maintenance bills before only to never see road improvements. Until the public sees improvements all ready approve, they are not going to through more good money after bad.
Chuck Chajewski
East side
