Letter: No Venues at a Grant Road Casino!
Re: the Nov. 14 article "New casino one step closer."

The AZ Star edition of November 14 states the city is closer to a deal with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe to build a casino. It would be on a vacant lot immediately Southeast of the Grant Road I-10 exit. I urge the city to consider the traffic ramifications of this enterprise.

I have lived West of the exit since 1979 and observed uncounted projects on Grant Road to aid traffic flow. Yet I still sit, cooling my heels at the I-10 underpass traffic lights. Grant Road alterations to increase traffic flow are a never-ending project and always will be.

A casino immediately East of the underpass affects traffic on I-10 exit lanes and Grant Road. My issue is the use of the casino as a venue.

A few hundred cars converging on this intersection will bottleneck Grant Road and be a significant safety issue on the East and Westbound I-10 exit lanes.

Michael Burdoo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

