Got shivers down my spine reading that Opinion. So beautifully written without snark or clever put downs it deftly skewered the big idea that: we did it all ourselves and if others do the same hard work then they'll find their way--so stop complaining about your life!

The way many of us non natives ended up here? We had enough money to do it and live here without constantly worrying about making a whole lot more. Our worries became how not to lose what we gathered--but those same worries often fuel very harsh sentences on those who weren't/aren't as privileged. Our misguided beliefs that we did it all ourselves prop up a false sense of entitlement and self importance. If you are living in a bubble within Tucson and your life is recreation/entertainment/shopping/and some volunteering, rinse and repeat, you might not recognize the big picture of how you really got here. It really did take a village.