Letter: Noise at NW Hospital
Reading the letter/article about the noise level at N.W. Hospital brought back memories of one of the worst experiences of my life, 4 days and nights at N. W.Hospital. The constant racket of noise, bells, gongs, alarms made rest day or night impossible. When I complained I was told "you are here to get well, not to rest." My answer was "How can I get well if I can't rest?"

I remember when signs were posted on the street saying "Quiet, Hospital Zone." Now the noise level is like a Las Vegas casino day and night. Good luck getting well with no rest!

Tom Whitt

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

